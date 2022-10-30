Rams lose to 49ers, 31-14: Instant analysis of lopsided loss

After having their bye week in Week 7, the Los Angeles Rams were unable to extend their winning streak to two games with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The loss gives the Rams a 3-4 record in the first eight weeks of the season, putting them in second-to-last place in the NFC West.

The 31-14 loss on Sunday was a major one as the Rams were outscored by the 49ers 55-23 in their two regular-season matchups this season. Deebo Samuel was sidelined for San Francisco on Sunday, but Los Angeles still struggled to make stops in crucial moments.

Following a disappointing home loss to drop them to under .500 entering Week 9, here is our instant analysis of Sunday’s contest.

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 14

Game notes

Ronnie Rivers drew the start at running back for the Rams. He finished with 21 rushing yards on eight attempts while he also caught four passes for 15 yards.

Allen Robinson remained involved in the offense for the second straight game. After catching five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, Robinson hauled in five passes for 54 yards on seven targets in Week 8.

The offensive line performed considerably well against a feisty defensive front of the 49ers. Stafford was sacked only twice in Sunday’s loss.

The lack of explosive plays is preventing the offense from finding a rhythm. The injuries on the offensive line certainly haven’t helped them, but the team is likely hoping Van Jefferson can give them a vertical threat moving forward.

Leonard Floyd recorded his first sack of the season. The veteran edge rusher had one of his best performances of the season with nine tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss against the 49ers.

Los Angeles had no answers for Christian McCaffrey as the All-Pro back posted 149 total yards and three total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing, and one receiving).

Missed tackles continue to be an issue for the Rams’ defense as the 49ers converted plenty of first downs off of missed tackles.

It was over when...

The 49ers connected on a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle with under seven minutes remaining in the game. The touchdown to Kittle made it 31-14 and the inability to get chunk plays on offense for the Rams gave them an insurmountable deficit.

3 stars of the game

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

No. 3 star: Greg Gaines – 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

No. 2 star: Cooper Kupp – 8 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD

No. 1 star: Leonard Floyd – 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Play of the game

Kupp has been the lone consistent contributor on the offensive side of the ball this season. The All-Pro wide receiver hauled in a 16-yard touchdown in the first half and that ended up being the Rams’ final score of the game.

What's next?

The Rams will attempt to bounce back from their Week 8 loss to the 49ers with a road meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. The Rams have beaten Brady twice since he’s joined the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay is struggling right now, but Los Angeles has issues that they’ll need to fix.

