Rams living by “we not me,” with the star of the team being the team

The Patriots famously have lived by “Do your job” for years. The Rams have their own saying they are trying to live up to.

When Sean McVay arrived in Los Angeles, the Rams debuted their “We not me” T-shirts. The idea is self-explanatory.

“Yeah, I’ll probably get in trouble for a trademark,” McVay said Wednesday. “I think somebody else has the ‘We not me,’ so you’re probably going to get me sued probably saying something about it. I think really what football represents is there’s something special about being a part of something bigger than yourself. Words are words, but you’ve got to really live it.

“. . .Everything is foundationally driven like we’ve said over and over again in the relationships. How can you find a way to authentically and genuinely create value for everybody so they know they’re a part of the success we have. I think especially in the game of football to think that any one player or one coach is a part of why teams do things, that just isn’t right. I don’t think it’s accurate. I think what’s great about football is it’s everybody being on the same page.”

McVay used Aaron Donald as an example of living up to the motto as the defensive tackle “goes about his business the right way.”

McVay defines “We not me” as “the star of the team is the team.”

“I think it’s just a huge group of people that are doing it for each other,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “I think when you look at our team — you take Aaron and Todd [Gurley] for example, two of of our better players, and when they can set the example of being two of the hardest workers on our team and two guys who are completely unselfish, that that trickles down. Again, I think that starts at the top with Sean.”