Rams will list Tyler Higbee as questionable for Sunday

It looks like the Rams and Lions will both have tight ends listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game in Detroit.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is headed toward that designation due to the knee injury he suffered last weekend and Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Tyler Higbee will carry that designation into the game. Higbee is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Higbee had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular season outings.

McVay said that right guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), safety Jordan Fuller (ankle), linebacker Troy Reeder (knee), and tackle Joe Noteboom (foot) will also have questionable tags for the team's playoff opener.