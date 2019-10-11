Rams list Todd Gurley as doubtful, Aqib Talib out vs. 49ers

As the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on a winning path this weekend against one of their NFC West rivals, they’ll be playing without two and likely three of the Pro Bowlers on their roster.

Gurley doubtful, Talib and Matthews out

On Friday, the Rams’ final Week 6 injury report revealed that running back Todd Gurley is listed as doubtful with a quadriceps injury; that means there’s roughly a 25 percent chance of him playing.

Gurley played in a season-high 93 percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps last Thursday, and seemingly still won’t be ready to play despite the longer-than-usual time between games.

Cornerback Aqib Talib is dealing with a rib injury, and linebacker Clay Matthews has a broken jaw.

Los Angeles hosts the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon; San Francisco is playing on a short week, having beaten the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is doubtful for Sunday. (AP)

