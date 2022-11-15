The Rams’ list of injuries this season is almost unfathomably long
The Rams had been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL during Sean McVay’s first five seasons. They dealt with their share of injuries to players such as Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley and Robert Woods over the years, but this season has been unprecedented in Los Angeles.
They’ve lost at least one key contributor at just about every position in the first 10 weeks, with the offensive line being particularly decimated by injury. Sean McVay announced three more injuries on Tuesday: Kupp is going on IR with an ankle injury, Alaric Jackson is out for the year with blood clots and Chandler Brewer is out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury.
With the ever-growing list of injuries getting even longer, here’s a recap of players who have been hurt for the Rams this season and the number of games they’ve missed.
Offense
Quarterback
Matthew Stafford: 1 game (concussion)
Running back
Kyren Williams: 8 games (ankle)
Wide receiver
Cooper Kupp: 4+ games (ankle)
Van Jefferson: 6 games (knee)
Tight end
None
Offensive line
Logan Bruss: Entire 2022 season (knee)
Brian Allen: 5 games (knee)
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: Out for season (fibula)
David Edwards: 5 games (concussion)
Joe Noteboom: Out for season (Achilles)
Alaric Jackson: Out for season (blood clots)
Chandler Brewer: 4-6 weeks (knee)
Defense
Defensive line
Greg Gaines: 1 game (elbow)
Outside linebacker
Daniel Hardy: 9+ games (shoulder)
Inside linebacker
Travin Howard: 8 games (groin, hip)
Jake Hummel: 4+ games (hip)
Cornerback
Cobie Durant: 4 games (hamstring)
Troy Hill: 4 games (groin)
Grant Haley: 4+ games (knee)
Safety
Quentin Lake: 8 games (knee)
Taylor Rapp: 1 game (rib)
Jordan Fuller: 6 games (hamstring)