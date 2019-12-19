Rams list Greg Zuerlein as questionable

The Rams list kicker Greg Zuerlein as questionable. Zuerlein has a right quadriceps injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

But his real status will reveal itself Friday.

If the Rams add a kicker — Friday is the last day they can do it for him to play in Saturday’s game — they have some doubt about Zuerlein’s status. If they don’t, the Rams expect Zuerlein to be good to go for the game against the 49ers.

The Rams had Sam Ficken and Cairo Santos kick for them last season when Zuerlein missed five games.

The Rams ruled out cornerback Troy Hill, who has a thumb injury.

Quarterback Jared Goff had another full practice Thursday and has no designation.

Goff joined the report Wednesday with his right thumb injury.

Tight end Gerald Everett (knee) also will play.