Rams linebacker Justin Lawler has foot surgery

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said linebacker Justin Lawler had foot surgery on Tuesday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

Lawler, a seventh-round pick of the Rams last year, appeared in all 16 games for the team last season and recorded six tackles. Lawler only saw 33 defensive snaps last year with the majority of his playing time coming on the Rams’ special teams units.

Lawler played on close to 50 percent of the team’s special teams snaps a year ago, per Pro Football Reference, and could have projected into a similar role this season while serving as a reserve pass rusher. Instead, his availability for the start of the season could now be in question as he recovers from surgery.

Lawler racked up 20.5 sacks over his final three seasons in college at SMU.