Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner sends Levi’s Stadium streaker to the shadow realm

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest tacklers of his era. Many NFL players know this, and during Monday night’s game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, a random streaker also discovered this — the hard way.

The unfortunate interloper was trailing pink smoke behind himself — perhaps a gender reveal? — but as a stadium security official went after the guy, Wagner made sure to get the assist.

Bobby Wagner don’t care about your gender reveal. He is the Daddy now. pic.twitter.com/rn0s8Avu1N — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 4, 2022

Not only will the dude have to shake that off, he’ll get a night in the slammer for his trouble.

He’s not the first person to get his bell rung while parading around on the field when he shouldn’t be. Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike “The Animal” Curtis is famous for taking a field invader down (as Curtis later said, “The guy was violating a city ordinance, and I simply enforced it,”), there was the guy who got on the wrong side of Mike Ditka, and I have absolutely no idea what this person was thinking when he got anywhere near James Harrison. James Harrison can bench-press your house.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire