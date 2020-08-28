Rams likely to wear new ‘bone’ uniform vs. Cowboys in Week 1

Royal and yellow has been the Rams’ primary uniform combination for the last two years, and has been a staple of the franchise for even longer as a throwback look. However, when the Rams open SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13, they likely won’t be wearing those iconic jersey colors.

Instead, it seems they’ll be rocking their brand new “bone” uniforms against Dallas, which will be wearing its navy jerseys, according to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. It’s highly doubtful the Rams would wear their royal jerseys with Dallas wearing navy, which makes bone the obvious choice.

Many have asked so here we go: Cowboys will wear navy jersey in opener vs. Rams and Color Rush uniform on Thanksgiving. The rest of the games they will be in their normal white jerseys. A year ago, they wore navy jerseys eight times. Blue-jersey jinx be damned. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 28, 2020





With the Rams being the home team in Week 1, they have the first choice of which uniform to wear. So this wasn’t the Cowboys forcing Los Angeles into their bone uniform, but rather the Rams choosing to wear their off-white jerseys.

It’s certainly an interesting decision considering how iconic the blue and yellow combination is. Kevin Demoff even said after the uniforms were revealed that it became obvious fans had a strong preference toward keeping royal and yellow.

“The one thing we heard consistently from our fans over and over in the process was they had a real preference for blue and yellow and the horns,” Demoff told the Los Angeles Times in March. “The people said the Los Angeles Rams were about blue and yellow and the horns. We really took that to heart and that was the design premise that we started with. There is also a different subset of fans that liked blue and white, so we have also included white as our third color because it does play a part in our history.”

The Rams have just over two weeks before they’ll take on the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, with final roster cuts taking place next Saturday on Sept. 5.