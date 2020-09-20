Rams LG Joe Noteboom ruled out with calf injury

Rams LG Joe Noteboom is OUT with a calf injury. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 20, 2020





The injury hits keep on coming for the Rams – and really, the rest of the NFL. After Cam Akers had already left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, Joe Noteboom later exited the game with a calf injury.

He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, thrusting David Edwards onto the field with the first-team unit.

Noteboom was the starting left guard for the Rams last season before suffering a knee injury that landed him on IR. Hopefully this isn’t a serious injury for the young lineman because he had looked good in the first two games of the season.