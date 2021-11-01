Rams left with only 4 draft picks in 2022 after Von Miller trade

The Rams are unquestionably the most aggressive team in the NFL when it comes to acquiring talent, giving us even more evidence of that Monday when they landed Von Miller from the Broncos. They gave Denver two picks on Day 2, one each in the second and third round.

After already trading their next two first-round picks to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford deal, the Rams are left without much draft capital. Les Snead doesn’t seem to care, though. He and the Rams are going all-in on 2021 in an attempt to win the Super Bowl.

They hope to be busy on Sunday, Feb. 13 and surely won’t have much to do the weekend of April 28-30. After trading for Miller, the Rams are left with only four picks in the entire 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s an update on their upcoming picks.

1st round (0) : Traded to Lions for Matthew Stafford

2nd round (0) : Traded to Broncos for Von Miller

3rd round (1) : Own pick traded for Miller + Compensatory pick (Brad Holmes hiring)

4th round (0) : Traded to Texans in Brandin Cooks deal

5th round (1) : Own pick

6th round (0) : Traded to Patriots for Sony Michel

7th round (2): Own pick + pick acquired in Aqib Talib trade

That’s obviously not much draft capital, and assuming the Rams make a deep playoff run, those picks will be at the end of each round – with the exception of the Dolphins’ seventh-rounder. The Rams won’t pick until the very end of the third round, taking the first two rounds off yet again.

It is worth noting that the Rams are expected to receive five compensatory picks in the 2022 draft for their free-agent losses this past offseason. Over The Cap projects that the Rams will get a fourth-rounder for losing John Johnson III, and four sixth-rounders for the departures of Troy Hill, Gerald Everett, Samson Ebukam and Morgan Fox.

Compensatory picks won’t officially be announced until much closer to the draft, but those five picks will at least give the Rams some ammunition on Day 3.

