Rams leaving door open for Odell Beckham Jr. to play vs. 49ers

The Rams are gearing up to face the 49ers for the first time this season when they visit their division rivals on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. Von Miller is expected to make his debut against San Francisco, and it’s possible Odell Beckham Jr. will join him in doing so, too.

After signing Beckham this week, he has a chance to suit up for the Rams on Monday night after having just a few days to get acclimated to his new team. Sean McVay told reporters Friday that the Rams will take it a day at a time with their new receiver but wouldn’t rule him out for Week 10 against the 49ers.

“As far as his status on Monday night, we’ll see,” McVay said. “We’re going to take it a day at a time, but if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go and those will be conversations that will take part between myself and Odell and the rest of the people that are involved.”

McVay said “it’ll be a process” getting Beckham up to speed but he’s “excited to be able to kind of dive into that with him.” Beckham only arrived in Los Angeles on Friday and will be out on the field watching the team practice, getting to know his new teammates, so it won’t be terribly surprising if the Rams opt to keep Beckham on the sideline this week and give him next week’s bye to really dive into the playbook.

But with a player as explosive and dynamic as him, if there’s a way for him to impact the game on Monday night – whether as a deep threat or on quick slants – the Rams will try to get him on the field.

