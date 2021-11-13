Rams leave door open for Odell Beckham to play Monday

Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams’ newest addition, has passed his physical and signed his contract, the team confirmed to Kevin Modesti of the Daily News. The star receiver did not practice Friday but still could play Monday night.

Beckham’s availability depends on how quickly he can learn the offense, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

“As far as his status on Monday night, we’ll see,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “We’re going to take it a day at a time, but if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go and those will be conversations that will take part between myself and Odell and the rest of the people that are involved.”

The Rams, who have lost three receivers the past week, announced Thursday they agreed to terms with Beckham. The Browns waived the three-time Pro Bowler on Monday.

Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards in six games for the Browns in 2021.

