Rams lead Ravens 20-17 at halftime

The Rams and Ravens have gone back and forth in the first half of Sunday's game, but Los Angeles leads 20-17 at halftime.

The Rams controlled the ball and the clock for the majority of the first half, with L.A. leading in time of possession 19:21 to 10:39. The Rams have 216 yards, 15 first downs, and are 5-of-9 on third down. However, Baltimore has 243 yards and is getting 8.1 yards per play.

The club got on the board first with Lucas Havrisik’s 27-yard field goal, getting points on a drive that started with nine consecutive runs. Then quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns in the second quarter. He connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for a 6-yard score and rookie tight end Davis Allen for a 7-yard score.

It was Allen’s first career touchdown on just his second career catch.

Stafford finished the first half 11-of-19 for 139 yards with two touchdowns. Kyren Williams has 71 yards on 14 carries.

Under pressure after the Rams signed Mason Crosby to the practice squad, Lucas Havrisik nailed a 51-yard field goal to give Los Angeles a 20-14 lead.

The Ravens have gotten a couple of long touchdowns but other than that haven’t found much consistency on offense. Tight end Isaiah Likely had Baltimore’s first score with a 54-yard touchdown catch. Then receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter, scoring against his old team.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the second quarter that set up Havrisik’s second field goal. He nearly threw another to start the subsequent drive but linebacker Earnest Jones couldn’t make the catch.

That was significant, as the play that wasn’t made allowed the Ravens to go down the field and get points just before halftime. The Ravens got to the red zone but couldn’t get to the paint, settling for a 31-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to make the score 20-17.

Jackson is 13-of-21 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He’s also rushed for 20 yards on three attempts. Likely leads with 72 yards on four catches.

Rams tight end Hunter Long was carted off the field midway through the second quarter with a knee injury. The Rams announced he’s doubtful to return. L.A. receiver Tutu Atwell had to exit midway through the second quarter and was examined in the medical tent. He is questionable to return, as he's being evaluated for a concussion.

Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.