Though Los Angeles’ offense generated most of the offseason headlines, its defense is why the team leads the Colts 10-6 at halftime in Week Two.

The game started with Los Angeles’ defense keeping Indianapolis off the scoreboard, even though the Colts had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Three Jonathan Taylor runs were stopped for no gain before Leonard Floyd sacked Carson Wentz on fourth-and-goal for a turnover on downs.

The quarterbacks traded interceptions at one point, with a Matthew Stafford pass getting tipped at the line to end up in the hands of safety Khari Willis. But then a Wentz shovel pass at on third-and-goal at the L.A. 3-yard line was intercepted by linebacker Troy Reeder. The throw was intended for tight end Jack Doyle.

Aside from his interception, Stafford has looked as good as he did last week. The quarterback is 11-of-15 passing for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was 5-of-5 for 82 yards on Los Angels’ opening drive. He

Receiver Cooper Kupp has five catches for 63 yards with a 16-yard touchdown. Robert Woods has two receptions for 32 yards. Darrell Henderson has seven rushes for 27 yards along with a pair of catches for 27 yards.

Wentz is 13-of-18 passing for 145 yards with a pick. Michael Pittman has five receptions for 75 yards and Taylor has 11 catches for 39 yards.

Rams lead Colts 10-6 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk