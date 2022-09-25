Rams lead Cardinals 13-6 at halftime

The Cardinals got off to another slow start on Sunday. And though they picked things up a bit before halftime, the Rams still lead 13-6 at halftime.

The Arizona offense started with punts on each of its first four drives — three of which were three-and-out. But then a 19-play, 75-yard drive resulted in a field goal. And the Cardinals ran a two-minute drill to get on the board again, with Matt Prater sending a 43-yard field goal through the uprights just before halftime.

The Rams blocked Arizona’s first punt of the game but ended up with only a field goal. Receiver Cooper Kupp took a 20-yard end around for a touchdown to give L.A. a 10-0 lead. And Matt Gay hit a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make the score 13-0.

But Los Angeles went three-and-out on each of its last two first-half drives.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 11-of-17 for 140 yards in the first half. Kupp caught three passes for 33 yards in addition to his one 20-yard run.

But the Rams are just 1-of-5 on third down.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was 17-of-28 for 169 yards. Marquise Brown leads the way with eight receptions for 87 yards.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald recorded his 100th career sack in the first half.

As for injuries, Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh is questionable to return with an elbow injury. Max Garcia came in to replace him on the offensive line. Arizona receiver A.J. Green also had an apparent leg injury toward the end of the first half but it has not been announced.

The Rams will have the ball first to start the third quarter.

