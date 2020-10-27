Rams lead Bears 10-3 at halftime

So far, Monday Night Football has followed the script: The first half was a defensive battle.
Here’s hoping you bet the under.
The Rams lead the Bears 10-3 at halftime.
The Bears have 126 yards and the Rams 223. The teams combined for six punts.
Josh Reynolds caught a 4-yard pass from Jared Goff with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter to give the Rams a 7-0 lead. The teams traded field goals after that.
Cairo Santos made a 42-yard field goal for the Bears, and Samuel Sloman made a 22-yarder for the Rams.
Nick Foles went 12-for-15 for 121 yards in the first half, with Goff completing 14 of 22 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Aaron Donald has half a sack and two tackles, while Khalil Mack has one tackle.
