The 49ers have been the Rams’ bugaboo in the regular season since 2019. But after two quarters on Sunday, Los Angeles has a 14-10 lead.

San Francisco had a chance to tie the game late in the second quarter with a drive that ended deep in L.A. territory. But linebacker Bobby Wagner knocked the ball out of Christian McCaffrey’s hands on third down to force an incomplete pass. San Francisco settled for a field goal.

Los Angeles’ offense has gotten back on track with 12 first downs and was 5-of-6 on third down in the first two quarters. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 17-of-21 passing for 150 yards with a TD — a 16-yard pass to receiver Cooper Kupp.

Last year’s leading receiver, Kupp also had a strong first half with seven catches for 73 yards. Even Allen Robinson got involved with three receptions for 35 yards.

On the other side, McCaffrey scored his first 49ers touchdown by losing a 34-yard strike to receiver Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter. He has seven carries for 24 yards and four catches for 21 yards.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 9-of-12 passing for 85 yards.

Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd has been a thorn in the 49ers side, recording a pair of sacks in the first half.

San Francisco is without several key players on Sunday, including receiver Deebo Samuel who’s out with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers will have the ball to start the second half.

Rams lead 49ers 14-10 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk