Rams LBs coach: Ernest Jones is ‘exactly what we want in our linebackers’

Inside linebacker was a clear position of need for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL draft, and they didn’t waste much time addressing it. At No. 103 overall in the third round, they selected South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones to join an unproven group of players at the position.

Jones went earlier than some analysts expected, but the Rams identified him as a player they really liked and fits the mold of what they want their linebackers to be. Linebackers coach Chris Shula shared some thoughts on Jones on the Rams’ third episode of “Inside the Draft,” saying the Rams became impressed by him early in the process.

“He was someone we identified early in the process as a guy that really fits the mold of exactly what we want in our linebackers,” Shula said.

Ted Monago, the Rams’ assistant director of college scouting, also saw Jones as a better athlete than he initially expected, and his awareness in zone coverage stood out to him.

“Better athlete than I thought. He’s instinctive, long arms, good tackler, good awareness in zone.”

Jones isn’t a lock to start from Day 1, but he certainly looks like one of the Rams’ better linebackers on paper and should contribute early as a rookie.