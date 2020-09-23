Rams LB Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of Week after facing Eagles

Eagles help another player get named NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Want to become the NFC Defensive Player of the Week? Face the Eagles.

The Eagles are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and in back-to-back weeks, a guy they faced has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

For Week 2, Rams linebacker Micah Kiser has taken the honor.

Kiser follows Ryan Kerrigan, who won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 for his two-sack game against the Birds.

Against the Eagles on Sunday, Kiser had 16 tackles (11 solo) to go along with a pass breakup and a forced fumble. On the Eagles’ first drive of the game, Kiser made three tackles and forced the fumble against Miles Sanders.

The Rams scored on the ensuing possession and never gave back the lead. The Eagles lost 37-19.

Kiser was a 5th-round draft pick out of Virginia in the 2018 draft and was a role player as a rookie. After missing the entire 2019 season, Sunday’s loss to the Rams was just his second career start. In the Rams’ Week 1 game against the Cowboys, Kiser made seven tackles but also missed seven. Against the Eagles, he made 16 tackles and missed just one. So Sunday was by far his best NFL game.

The good news for the Eagles is that they play the Bengals in Week 3. At least none of them can be named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.