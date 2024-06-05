Rams LB Ernest Jones, RT Rob Havenstein dealing with knee injuries

Injuries aren’t something to be overly concerned about this time of year, knowing there are still four months until the start of the regular season. In fact, teams often play it safe with players who are dealing with minor ailments, preventing them from worsening their injuries.

Ernest Jones and Rob Havenstein are two Rams players with minor injuries right now but Sean McVay doesn’t sound too worried. Both players have knee injuries and in the case of Jones, the goal is for him to ready by training camp.

“Yeah, he’s had a little issue with his knee, but we expect him – he’s making good progress,” McVay said. “With the offseason winding down, the goal is to be ready to go and feel good for training camp.”

It’s a similar situation with Havenstein, the Rams’ starting right tackle.

“Same thing with Rob,” McVay added. “He’s had a little knee soreness as well. Nothing to be concerned about. These are guys that have played a lot of football, so we err on the side of caution.”

Both Jones and Havenstein are huge parts of the Rams’ roster so the team will want to ensure both are healthy when camp opens in July – and more importantly, when the season begins this fall.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire