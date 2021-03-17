Rams land WR D’Wayne Eskridge, 2 other defenders in 3-round mock draft

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
All of the attention is focused squarely on free agency right now, but the 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, too. And though the Los Angeles Rams will fill some of their holes in free agency, the draft is where they’ll really inject some young talent into their roster.

With compensatory picks being handed out recently, the Rams now know they’ll have three selections inside the top 103 picks. They’ll draft at No. 57 overall in the second round, and then again at Nos. 101 and 103 – both of which are compensatory picks.

In Luke Easterling’s latest three-round mock for Draft Wire, he sends a dynamic receiver to the Rams, along with two impact defenders.

57. Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

The Rams' biggest need remains at inside linebacker. They have very little talent at the position, with no surefire starter inside. Davis could change that if the Rams land him in the second round. Though Davis is inexperienced and somewhat unproven, he's a physical player who also has a ton of athleticism for a 6-foot-3 linebacker. He's solid in coverage, too, especially when dropping back into a zone.

101. Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen

Nasirildeen is one of the top safeties in the draft and though it's not a high-priority position, the Rams did lose John Johnson in free agency. Jordan Fuller will be one starter, but Terrell Burgess and Taylor Rapp will have to earn the other spot. Nasirildeen would add competition, but he could also play other positions. He's a big defender (6-foot-3) and has impressive athleticism, allowing him to play safety, corner and even linebacker. That type of versatility would benefit the Rams as they look for playmakers at the second and third levels.

103. Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge

Eskridge is one of the most explosive players in the draft and would add a much-needed spark to the Rams' offense and special teams unit. He can score from anywhere on the field, run deep routes and pick up big yards after the catch underneath, making him a dangerous weapon for whichever team drafts him. His size will drop his stock a bit, but if he lasts until the third round, the Rams should pounce. He's just what they need on offense to complement Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

