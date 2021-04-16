Rams land versatile Oregon DB Jevon Holland in Draft Wire mock

Safety isn’t very high on the Rams’ list of roster needs in the draft, but you can almost never have enough versatile defensive backs in the secondary. In Luke Easterling’s new mock draft at Draft Wire, he has the Rams adding a true defensive back who can cover the slot or play safety.

Oregon DB Jevon Holland was the pick for the Rams at No. 57 overall, giving them a player who can help replace both John Johnson and Troy Hill, who Los Angeles lost in free agency this offseason.

Most view Holland as more of a safety than a corner, but he showed the ability to cover the slot. He shouldn’t be relied upon as a full-time nickel corner but when a team has a bigger slot receiver, he can certainly hold up there – similar to the way Terrell Burgess can.

Having both Holland and Burgess on the roster might seem redundant, but their versatility would give Raheem Morris a lot of options, and would give the Rams yet another player who could compete for the starting safety job in place of Johnson.

Holland opted out of the 2020 season but in 2019, he had 66 tackles (4.5 for a loss), eight passes defensed and four interceptions, returning one pick for a touchdown.