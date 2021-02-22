Rams land OLB Quincy Roche in 2nd round of new mock draft

The pass rush is going to be a focal point for the Rams this offseason, especially if Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam both leave in free agency. The defense simply doesn’t have enough proven commodities at outside linebacker to feel great about, which will lead to some additions at that position – likely coming in April’s draft.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait until the second round to make their first selection, which will come at No. 57 overall. One player who they would probably love to land is Quincy Roche out of Miami. He’s viewed as one of the top pass rushers in the class despite being somewhat undersized and not overly powerful, and could go as early as the first round.

In Luke Easterling’s latest mock for Draft Wire, he has the Rams landing Roche at No. 57, which would undoubtedly be viewed as a steal.

Roche attended the Senior Bowl and many feel he improved his stock as one of the most impressive players in Mobile. Last season at Miami, which was his first year there after three seasons at Temple, he recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in just 10 games played. He also forced two fumbles and made 45 total tackles, putting together a great year for the Hurricanes.

He’s a much better fit in a 3-4 scheme than a 4-3 front where he would play defensive end, being 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds. As a stand-up edge rusher, his ceiling is extremely high, especially for a potential second-round pick.

He’s absolutely a player to watch as the draft approaches because the Rams would have a hard time doing much better than him at No. 57 overall, if he does end up slipping that far.