Rams land JC Latham to bolster OL in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft isn’t taking place until after the 2023 campaign, but mock drafts are always being produced due to new information we may have. With the preseason completed, Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller created a new mock draft and the Los Angeles Rams selected JC Latham with the 10th overall pick.

Since mock drafts for next year’s draft have begun flooding the internet, the Rams have selected a variety of positions, including quarterback, cornerback, edge rusher, and offensive line. The Rams have a plethora of needs on their current roster, and it’s hard to argue that Latham wouldn’t aid the team’s trench unit on offense.

Throughout his first two years at Alabama, Latham has played snaps at guard and tackle, starting in all 13 games in 2022 at right tackle. So there’s a chance he could either be viewed as a long-term option at left tackle or an eventual replacement for Rob Havenstein on the right side.

The Rams desperately need to rebuild this offensive line to protect their rapidly aging quarterback, and that starts with a blind side protector. While current starter Joe Noteboom has been solid in spots, the Rams need a true stud at the position, which is exactly JC Latham offers. If Latham can put all his talent together this season, he could be one of the best offensive tackles in college football.

When the 2024 NFL draft rolls around, the Rams are going to have a ton of options, and taking an offensive tackle is within the realm of possibility.

