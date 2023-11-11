Rams land franchise QB, stud pass rusher in 2-round mock draft

Matthew Stafford is probably going to play at least one more season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024, but with the veteran quarterback turning 36 in February, that’s far from a certainty. Even if Stafford does come back for another year (or two), the Rams will most likely be looking for his eventual replacement in the upcoming draft – where they could be selecting in the top 5.

Analysts have begun looking at possible quarterback targets for the Rams at the top of the draft, and in Draft Wire’s latest mock, we get a new name: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

That’s who Jeff Risdon has the Rams selecting at No. 6 overall in his new two-round mock draft, explaining why McCarthy might be a fit in Los Angeles in Round 1.

The Rams first first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016 sets up their replacement plan for Matthew Stafford. Their Week 9 glimpse of life without their aging, banged-up franchise QB was not pretty. McCarthy’s game isn’t always pretty either, but he’s taken a big step in processing the defense quickly and making better decisions with his passing and tuck-and-run abilities.

In his second season as a starter, McCarthy has thrown for 2,134 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions. This comes after he tossed 22 touchdown passes and five picks in 2022. He’s not the best athlete but he has enough mobility to make plays outside the pocket and scramble to pick up yardage.

Later on in the mock draft, the Rams select Ohio State pass rusher J.T. Tuimoloau. At 6-foot-4, 277 pounds, Tuimoloau has good size to play outside linebacker in the Rams’ scheme, and he’s had good production in college. He has four sacks this season and 11 total since 2021, also adding 20.5 tackles for a loss.

This haul addresses two of the Rams’ biggest needs, though McCarthy probably isn’t the quarterback many fans want Los Angeles to land in Round 1.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire