Rams land electric Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter in 2025 mock draft

When the 2025 NFL draft rolls around, Colorado’s Travis Hunter is sure to be one of the most polarizing and interesting prospects in the class – assuming he declares for the draft. Hunter plays both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes, doing so at a very high level.

He plays cornerback on defense and wide receiver on offense, hauling in 57 passes for 721 yards to go along with three interceptions last season alone. Hunter was an All-American for his stellar play in 2023 and he’ll be on every team’s radar next season.

The Rams could use a talent like him at both cornerback and wide receiver, though it remains to be seen which position (if not both) he plays at the next level. In Doug Farrar’s latest 2025 mock draft for Touchdown Wire, the Rams land Hunter in Round 1 at No. 15 overall.

The Rams could have holes at corner and wide receiver heading into next year’s draft after signing Tre’Davious White to a one-year deal and with both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell set to become free agents in 2025. Obviously, a lot can (and will) change between now and next April, but cornerback and wideout are both likely to be draft needs for the Rams.

Hunter is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, so he has the size to play either position in the NFL. It’s very possible whichever team drafts him will want him to play one position at the next level because learning one spot is difficult enough, let alone two.

The good news is his versatility will give him an even better chance to make an impact in the NFL. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and was a true shutdown cornerback last season, which is why he’s likely going to be a coveted prospect in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire