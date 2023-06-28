Rams land Chris Jones in NFL 1st-round redraft, miss Aaron Donald by 1 pick

It’s always interesting to ponder how the NFL would be altered if the league were to hold a redraft. Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller conducted a first-round redraft for the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams selected Chris Jones with the 19th overall pick.

The Rams miss out on returning Aaron Donald to the fold, but do land the next best thing with the selection of Chris Jones who has played close to the same level in the past few seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The draft order was randomized and the Rams were rewarded the 19th overall pick, putting them one pick behind the Green Bay Packers. In Miller’s first-round redraft, the Packers took Aaron Donald, preventing the Rams from selecting their own All-Pro defender.

Meanwhile, Jones isn’t an awful selection as the interior defender for the Kansas City Chiefs has also been one of the most dominant players in recent years. Amid a Super Bowl run for the Chiefs, Jones tied career-best marks in sacks (15.5) and quarterback hits (29) in 2022.

Donald has certainly been the best defensive player in the NFL for the majority of the years he has been in the league. While the Rams didn’t have a good enough pick to snag one of the coveted franchise quarterbacks, getting Jones in a redraft wouldn’t be the worst outcome.

More Latest Rams news!

4 positions where the Rams actually got better this offseason Making the case for (and against) Ben Skowronek as the Rams' No. 3 receiver Rams announce 2023 training camp dates with 7 open practices at UC Irvine

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire