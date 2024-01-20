Rams land CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, 2 other defenders in 3-round 2024 mock draft

The Los Angeles Rams are slated to pick in the first round for the first time since 2016, which is when they traded up to select Jared Goff first overall. It’s still very early in the offseason, but as of now, there are a number of different directions the Rams could go in Round 1.

Edge rusher, cornerback and left tackle are three of their biggest needs, though additions in free agency could help steer the Rams toward one position or another. As of now, Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy has Los Angeles addressing one of its biggest holes right off the bat at No. 19 overall in his latest mock draft.

He has the Rams taking Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the first round, filling a major void in the defense – especially if Ahkello Witherspoon leaves in free agency. McKinstry is one of the top corners in the class and is projected to be a first-rounder, bringing good size and instincts to the secondary after breaking up 23 passes in three seasons at Alabama.

In Round 2, Popejoy has the Rams selecting Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss, addressing yet another big hole on defense. Elliss broke out this past season with 12 sacks after recording only three in his first two seasons at Utah, also setting a career-high with 16 tackles for a loss. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, so he’s not the biggest outside linebacker, but he would be a solid rotational player for Los Angeles.

And finally, in the third round, the Rams select Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau. He played three seasons with the Fighting Irish and had 117 total tackles, as well as 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury but played well in the last two seasons.

This is obviously a defensive-focused draft for the Rams, and while they could use help on offense at tight end, wide receiver and along the offensive line, the defense should be the focus this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire