Rams land 3 stars in top 10 of Pete Prisco’s 100 best players list

There isn’t a team in the NFL with as much top-end talent as the Los Angeles Rams. Their stars are a big reason they won Super Bowl LVI in February, getting stellar play from the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

All four are back in 2022, and three of them are considered top-10 players in the NFL by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. As he does every year, Prisco ranked the 100 best players in the league heading into this season.

In the top 10, he put Donald, Kupp and Ramsey, which is a testament to how good the Rams’ roster is. Donald was ranked first overall, Kupp was No. 5 and Ramsey rounded out the group at No. 10.

Donald was obviously the top defender, and Kupp was the best receiver on the list, with the next-closest player being Davante Adams at No. 11. There’s a huge gap between Ramsey and the second-best cornerback, Jaire Alexander, who was 15 spots below Ramsey at No. 25.

Elsewhere, Stafford was ranked in the top 50 at No. 48, two spots ahead of Dak Prescott, as the ninth-best quarterback. Bobby Wagner was the last Ram to make the top 100, barely making the cut at No. 93 overall. Allen Robinson was among the many honorable mentions, as well.

The Rams had the most players in the top 10 with three, and there was no other team with even two in the top 10. However, their roommates, the Chargers, led the league with a whopping nine players in the top 100. That was three more than anyone else.