Rams’ lack of proven edge rushers gave them little choice with Leonard Floyd

Since the days of Robert Quinn, the Los Angeles Rams have been searching for a long-term complement to Aaron Donald at edge rusher. They seem to have finally found their guy, though, after agreeing to terms on a four-year extension with Leonard Floyd on Monday.

The contract didn’t come cheap, though. It’s worth $64 million for an average of $16 million per year, putting Floyd in the top 15 at his position salary-wise. Considering Floyd had been relatively ineffective for the Bears before joining the Rams last season and racking up 10.5 sacks, the price seems a bit steep.

That’s because of two things: The Giants were pushing hard to sign Floyd, according to reports, and the Rams were desperate for a proven player at outside linebacker. The combination of those two factors forced the Rams’ hand and caused them to pay up with a huge extension.

The details of the contract will be important, of course, especially when it comes to the guaranteed money included on Floyd’s deal. But on the surface, $16 million per year for a pass rusher with one year of truly impressive production isn’t cheap.

When looking at the Rams’ depth chart at outside linebacker, it’s easy to see why they may have panicked a bit with re-signing Floyd. Here’s who the Rams have under contract at edge rusher, besides Floyd.

Justin Hollins

Terrell Lewis

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Justin Lawler

That’s not a group the Rams could’ve afforded to trot out there in Week 1. Floyd may not be a top-five pass rusher, but he’s a proven starter and is coming off a season where he had 10.5 sacks. Last season, Hollins, Lewis and Okoronkwo combined for six sacks.

Given the way pass rushers get paid in free agency, it’s not overly surprising that Floyd fetched $16 million per year. It’s in the range of what Melvin Ingram earned on his last deal, and is right there with Chandler Jones and Za’Darius Smith. All of those players would likely be considered better players than Floyd, but the Rams hope Floyd can continue to play well in their scheme alongside Donald.

With Floyd, they have a guy whose floor is likely 7-8 sacks per year, and someone who’s excellent against the run – an aspect of his game that shouldn’t be overlooked. He sets the edge extremely well in addition to rushing the passer, which allowed the Rams to mix things up along the defensive front.