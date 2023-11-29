Rams’ Kyren Williams leads Week 12 conference players of the week for play vs. Cardinals

The NFL announced conference players of the week for Week 12 on Wednesday. It was no surprise that Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals and in his first game off of injured reserve, Williams scored two touchdowns and gained 204 total yards from scrimmage. He had 16 rushing attempts for 143 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per carry, and added a team-high six receptions for 61 yards and both his touchdowns.

Check out all the Week 12 players of the week for both the NFC and AFC below.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week: Rams RB Kyren WIlliams

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: Falcons S Jessie Bates III

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week: Eagles K Jake Elliott

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Jaguars LB Josh Allen

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: Titans P Ryan Stonehouse

