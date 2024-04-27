Rams find their kicker, select Stanford’s Joshua Karty in Round 6

The kicker position was a frustrating spot for the Rams in 2023, cycling through multiple options after the departure of Matt Gay. They addressed the ever-important special teams position on Day 3 of the draft Saturday by selecting Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round.

Karty had been one of the best kickers in the nation the last two years, making 24 of his 27 field goal attempts from at least 40 yards out. In total, he made 51 of his 60 field goal attempts (85%) and 72 of 73 PATs in his three years as Stanford’s kicker.

In addition to being accurate, he’s also got a powerful leg. His career-long was 61 yards in 2022, but he also made a 56-yarder last season, as well as a 53-yard field goal against Cal in November.

