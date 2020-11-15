Rams kicker Kai Forbath has ankle injury, questionable to return Sunday

Injury Update: Kai Forbath (ankle) is questionable to return — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2020

In the same game that the Rams lost Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp to injuries, they also saw their kicker get hurt, too. Kai Forbath exited the game in the second half with an ankle injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Johnny Hekker was practicing field goals on the sideline as the Rams’ emergency kicker.

Forbath was signed by the Rams off the Bears’ practice squad earlier this year, and this is his second game kicking for the team. He missed an extra-point attempt in the third quarter.