Rams’ Kevin Demoff: ‘Well past time’ for Steve Spagnuolo to get another head coaching chance

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes get a lot of well-deserved credit for the success of the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been a major part of it, too.

Spagnuolo has been the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator for the last five years, winning three Super Bowls as the play caller on that side of the ball. Add in his Super Bowl win with the Giants as their defensive coordinator in 2007 and he’s now the first coordinator in NFL history to win four rings.

Spagnuolo has ties to the Rams after being their head coach from 2009-2011 – a difficult stretch where the franchise went 10-38 in three seasons, with seven of those wins coming in 2010 alone.

It was the first and last time Spagnuolo got the opportunity to be a full-time head coach but Rams COO Kevin Demoff believes it’s long overdue for him to get another chance to lead a team. Demoff replied to Tyreek Hill’s question on Twitter asking why Spagnuolo isn’t getting any head coaching interviews, endorsing the former Rams coach with some high praise.

It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity. The team & organization he inherited in STL was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture/staff & players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn’t give him https://t.co/d82dXjC3W4 — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) February 13, 2024

Demoff didn’t mince words when he said the Rams were “a mess” when Spanguolo inherited the team in 2009, saying “nobody could have had success.” Demoff would know because he was hired by the Rams that same year, so he inherited the same thing that Spagnuolo did.

The job Spags did with the Chiefs in 2023 was remarkable, helping them rank second in points and yards allowed this past season. They also never allowed more than 27 points in a single game and gave up just 19 points in regulation to the 49ers in the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win.

Spagnuolo isn’t getting any looks as a head coaching candidate but after the performance Kansas City’s defense had in 2023, he certainly seems deserving of getting another chance to be a head coach.

