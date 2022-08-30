Rams keep QB Bryce Perkins, three undrafted rookies as roster reduced to 53

Rams coach Sean McVay still has time to adjust the opening-day roster. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Bryce Perkins and three rookie undrafted free agents — receiver Lance McCutcheon, inside linebacker Jake Hummel and outside linebacker Keir Thomas — were among players that survived cuts Tuesday and made the Rams’ initial 53-man roster.

Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead trimmed the roster from 80 players to meet the NFL’s deadline as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 8 opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Receiver Jacob Harris and outside linebacker Chris Garrett, 2021 fourth- and seventh-round picks, respectively, were among the players waived. Rookie offensive lineman A.J. Arcuri, a seventh-round pick, also was waived.

Many of the players released will be signed to the 16-player practice squad Wednesday if they clear waivers.

There also could be roster shuffling because of the injury status of several players.

Rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the second preseason game.

Inside linebacker Travin Howard was placed on the reserve/non-football injury reserve list, rookie safety Quentin Lake was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy, who had ankle surgery, was placed on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III is on the reserve/suspended list because he was suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The ability of quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) to run and throw outside the pocket is the reason the Rams kept him on the roster. (Joshua A. Bickel / Associated Press)

Perkins made the roster for the second year in a row with his preseason performance. He completed 35 of 49 passes for 399 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

McCutcheon, who played in college at Montana State, caught 15 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Hummel, who played at Iowa State, led the Rams in tackles and Thomas, from Florida State, provided consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Here is the initial 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins.

Running backs: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams, Jake Funk.

Wide receivers: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon.

Tight ends: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins.

Offensive line: Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Defensive line: Aaron Donald, A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams.

Outside linebackers: Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas.

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel.

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Troy Hill, Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick.

Safeties: Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Russ Yeast.

Specialists: Kicker Matt Gay, punter Riley Dixon, long-snapper Matthew Orzech.

The Rams waived 23 players — Running back: Trey Ragas; Wide receivers: Jacob Harris, Landen Akers and Austin Trammell; Tight ends: Roger Carter and Jared Pinkney; Guards: Jeremiah Kolone and Jack Snyder; Tackles: A.J. Arcuri, Chandler Brewer and Max Pircher; Defensive linemen: Elijah Garcia, Earnest Brown IV, Brayden Thomas, Benton Whitley, T.J. Carter; Linebackers: Chris Garrett and Anthony Hines; Defensive backs: T.J. Carter, Jake Gervase, Grant Haley, Daniel Isom and Duron Lowe.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.