Rams will keep Cam Akers if they can’t trade him

The Los Angeles Rams have been trying to trade Cam Akers for about two weeks now but they’ve yet to find a team willing to make an offer they like. The running back has been away from the Rams and not practicing since Week 6 as Los Angeles seeks to give him a fresh start.

It’s no guarantee that he’ll be traded and if he isn’t, the Rams don’t plan to cut him. According to Adam Schefter, Akers is expected to return to the Rams and play for them again this season if he isn’t traded.

This echoes what Sean McVay has said during this time, leaving the door open for Akers to potentially return. They would like to trade him and have said they’re attempting to do so, but a return hasn’t been ruled out.

The Rams don’t have much more time to trade him, either. The trade deadline is on Nov. 1 so they’ll need to find a trade partner quickly. Otherwise, he’ll remain with the team.

Akers has gotten off to a rough start this season, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 attempts (3.0 yards per carry). He also fumbled at the goal line in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

Akers will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Rams host the 49ers.

