Rams jump into top 10 of NFL power rankings after beating Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t won more than two games in a row at any point this season, but they’ve done a nice job bouncing back from losses, doing so three times in the first 10 weeks. After losing to the Dolphins in Week 8, the Rams rebounded by beating the Seahawks on Sunday to avoid back-to-back losses.

That win has them once again on the rise in this week’s power rankings, jumping inside the top 10 of many lists across the web. In Touchdown Wire’s rankings, the Rams rose from No. 11 to No. 8 after beating Seattle.

In doing so, they simultaneously sent the Seahawks plummeting from No. 5 to 13. Here’s what Mark Schofield wrote about the Rams heading into Week 11 after admitting he was wrong to call them “pretenders.”

To my credit, the Rams defense was indeed a big part of the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. That defense intercepted Russell Wilson twice, Ramsey and the rest of the secondary held D.K. Metcalf to just two receptions and 28 yards, and the Seahawks offense struggled generally. But the Rams’ offense was good too. Now, part of this might have been due to the Seattle defense and their struggles, but this was a good day from Goff and McVay. Goff completed 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards, no touchdowns and perhaps most importantly no interceptions. Malcolm Brown chipped in with a pair of rushing touchdowns, and the Rams came away with a win to pull themselves into a three-way tie at 6-3 atop the division.

The Rams face yet another difficult test next week when they take on the Buccaneers, a road matchup with a team that boasts a 7-3 record. L.A.’s defense has dominated all year, but this Tampa Bay offense features a ton of talent, led by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette – and not to mention, a guy named Tom Brady.

If the Rams can beat Tampa Bay, it will put them on the map as one of the very best teams in the NFC, right there with the Saints and Packers.