Rams are out of Julio Jones chase

At a time when the list of teams potentially interested in Falcons receiver Julio Jones is growing, there’s one team that, per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, can be removed from the list.

The Rams.

A late arrival in the broader discussion about possible destinations, the Rams have indeed explored the possibility. G.M. Les Snead worked in the Atlanta front office when the Falcons made their move to get Jones a decade ago. Besides, the Rams have a history of pulling off eye-popping moves that entail swapping draft picks for proven commodities.

That said, they don’t have a first-round pick until 2024, and they may not want to give up other picks in 2022 and/or 2023 — especially since the next two first-round picks already are destined for Detroit. The Rams also have had cap issues this year, and there are many easy ways to create cap space via restructurings. A new contract for Jones could be the best way, converting most of his $15.3 million base salary to a signing bonus and spreading it over multiple years.

The bigger question is need. They have Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, 2020 second-rounder Van Jefferson, and 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell. Maybe Jefferson (just spitballing) would be included in the trade package, if it were to happen.

Regardless, we’re told that it’s not. The Rams are out. That’s not a firm guarantee they won’t get back in. For now, they’re out.

