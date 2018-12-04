Rams like the “juice” Dante Fowler brings off the edge

The Rams made a trade for Dante Fowler before the deadline in October with designs on giving defensive tackle Aaron Donald some help off the edge on the pass rushing front.

They gave up a pair of picks for the 2015 first-round pick and they’ve seen immediate returns on that investment. Fowler recorded his second sack in his four games with the Rams against the Lions last Sunday and he’s also forced and recovered a fumble since coming to Los Angeles.

“You certainly feel him off the edge,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via ESPN.com. “He’s got that juice that we talk about.”

Fowler had two sacks in seven games for the Jaguars and never played 50 percent of the defensive snaps in a game. He’s played at least 62 percent of the snaps in all four of his games with the Rams and that number won’t be dropping as long as he continues to provide a boost to their hopes of harassing quarterbacks.