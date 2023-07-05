How Rams S Jordan Fuller earned a $1.7 million raise for 2023

Jordan Fuller will earn significantly more this season than his rookie contract was originally going to pay him. It’s thanks to the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator program, which gives players drafted outside the first round a pay raise in the fourth year of their rookie contracts based on their contributions in Years 1-3.

It’s all based on playing time, too. Because Fuller played an average of 55.3% of the snaps in his first three seasons, his base salary rises from $1.01 million in 2023 to $2.74 million. He qualified for the Level One PPE, according to Over The Cap, which is met when a third-to-seventh-round pick plays at least 35% of the snaps in their first three seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Had Fuller not gotten hurt last season, he likely would’ve reached Level Two for playing at least 55% of the snaps in each of his first three years. That would’ve earned him another $250,000. A Pro Bowl nod would’ve gotten Fuller to Level 3 and a salary of $4.3 million.

Fuller went from being a starter as a sixth-round rookie to taking over as the defensive signal caller in Year 2, an incredible show of progress from the Ohio State product. He unfortunately missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, only playing 8.4% of the snaps after playing 69% and 88.5% in his first two years.

Fuller was the only Rams player from the 2020 draft class to earn a PPE this year, but Ernest Jones and Ben Skowronek could be in line for the same type of raise in 2024 if they maintain their level of playing time from their first two seasons.

More Latest Rams news!

Rams' 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 21: WR Ben Skowronek Rams' Aaron Donald considered a lock to make Hall of Fame, Matthew Stafford a potential candidate Fantasy football: Analyzing Cooper Kupp's outlook in 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire