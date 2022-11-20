Rams join ’87 Giants, ’99 Broncos in season-after Super Bowl infamy

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the Big Easy.

That dropped the reigning Super Bowl champions to 3-7 in the 2022 season.

Hardly seems like a record fitting a champ, right?

The Rams have company at 3-7 after winning a Super Bowl.

The 1987 New York Giants and the 1999 Denver Broncos each won 3 of their first 10 games after capturing an NFL championship in the Super Bowl era.

The 1999 Broncos went from John Elway as their quarterback to Brian Griese (13) and Chris Miller (3) starting their games.

They opened the season 0-4, won two in a row, and then lost two before splitting their next two games to get to 3-7.

The 1987 Giants opened 0-5, downed the St. Louis Cardinals, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, won two in a row, and then lost to the Saints to fall to 3-7.

The previous season, the Giants defeated the Broncos to win the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire