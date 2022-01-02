Rams’ Jalen Ramsey throws punches with teammate Taylor Rapp

The Los Angeles Rams’ secondary got into a battle — with each other — early in the game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp had some sort of disagreement, which led to hands being thrown at each other.

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

FOX Sports is doing the game and Pam Oliver reported Rapp and Ramsey stayed far apart from each other when the defense went to the sidelines.