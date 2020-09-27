Rams’ Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen ‘talented,’ will miss Bills Mafia

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is going to miss you on Sunday, Bills Mafia. Seriously, though. He even then doubled-down on some Buffalo-related love by not calling Bills quarterback Josh Allen trash. Instead, Ramsey admitted it. Yeah, he has some skills.

“He’s talented,” Ramsey said to reporters via ESPN. ““He presents challenges. Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc… Kind of the things everyone knows about him.”

We’ve come a far way from Ramsey calling Allen “trash.” As some might remember, Allen went on to beat Ramsey’s team head-to-head in 2018 when Ramsey was with the Jaguars, and then during that ensuing offseason, Allen signed a particular autograph. In it, Allen wrote, “Am I trash now?” Likely a fan’s request, but Allen still did it, and evidently Ramsey has now answered that.

Ramsey wasn’t alone this week, either. Word on Allen is spreading through the Rams secondary. Safety John Johnson dusted off the ol’ Big Ben comparison.

“He’s like the re-birth of Ben Roethlisberger,” Johnson said. “Huge arm, huge body. I remember just watching him take off and run and I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve really got to have a tackling plan for him.’ He’s not going to go down easy, he’s not going to slide, he’s not going to run out of bounds, so you really have to have a plan.

But as mentioned, Ramsey had some additional thoughts as well. Some revolving around… you. Bills fans. Truthfully not a tongue and cheek comment, Ramsey wishes he was getting boo’d on Sunday.

“They’re loud & especially they have a good team now, so they would’ve for sure got hyped up and I don’t think they like me that much, so they probably would’ve gave me a little extra, I love it though. They would’ve been turnt up,” Ramsey said. “I wish Bills Mafia would be there, it makes the game more exciting.”

Soon enough when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic slows, Bills fans will be able to get into Bills Stadium and do what they do best. Unfortunately, that won’t happen in Week 3.

