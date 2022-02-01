Rams' Jalen Ramsey has great reaction to giving up Tom Brady's last TD pass

Jalen Ramsey has great reaction to giving up Tom Brady's last TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced the end to his incredible 22-year NFL career Tuesday with a lengthy retirement post on social media.

Reaction to Brady's announcement came from all over the sports world, with many teams, players and other figures sending their congratulations.

One of the notable reactions came from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who, with Brady's retirement, will always be the defensive back who gave up the legendary quarterback's final touchdown pass.

The best QB of all time retired, DANGâ€¦ he threw his last TD on me ðŸ˜‚ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

The play in question happened late in the Rams' NFC Divisional Round game against the Bucs. Ramsey was unable to prevent Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans from hauling in a deep pass from Brady and running into the end zone.

Ramsey and the Rams did manage to escape Tampa Bay with a win, and after beating the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, L.A. will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Even though Ramsey hates giving up touchdowns, this is a pretty cool story that he should embrace.

