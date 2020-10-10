Rams' Jalen Ramsey fined $15,625 for postgame altercation with Giants' Golden Tate

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is tackled by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the Rams' win on Oct. 4. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The NFL has fined Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his role in an altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate after last Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

Tate was not fined, said the person, who was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

Ramsey and Tate scuffled on the field after the Rams’ 17-9 victory. Coaches, players and support personnel pulled them apart to end what Rams coach Sean McVay described as “a melee.”

On Friday, Ramsey declined to comment about the incident but said he did not expect disciplinary action from the NFL.

The league, however, fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct, indicating it found that Ramsey was responsible for the incident.

Giants coach Joe Judge has said that his players told him that Tate did not throw the first punch and that he was defending himself. Tate this week declined to offer details about the incident.

Ramsey is the father of two young daughters with Tate's sister, Breanna. Tate was publicly upset on social media after the couple reportedly went through a breakup last year.

Ramsey had made big hit on Tate in the fourth quarter that left the receiver short of a first down.

