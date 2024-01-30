Rams interviewing Brandon Staley for defensive coordinator job Wednesday

Brandon Staley is among the candidates for the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator position and on Wednesday, he’ll officially interview for the job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Rams have been linked to Staley since Raheem Morris left to become the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, and while it was reported he would interview with Los Angeles this week, we now know when that meeting will take place.

A reunion between the Rams and Staley would make sense. Staley coached the Rams’ top-ranked defense in 2020, his only year as a defensive coordinator, before becoming the Chargers’ head coach in 2021. His tenure with the Chargers didn’t go well but some coaches are better suited to be coordinators than head coaches, and Staley could fit that mold.

Former #Chargers coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to interview with the #Rams tomorrow for their defensive coordinator job formerly held by Raheem Morris, sources say. Staley is a top DCs available, and has considerable interest. Before he was a HC, he was… #Rams DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

