Rams injury report: Von Miller, Brian Allen miss practice Thursday

The Rams took the field for their first practice of the week on Thursday, one day later than usual due to the fact that they play on Monday night in Week 10. They opened the week with five players listed on their injury report, three of whom were hindered by injuries and two who got the day off for rest.

Von Miller and Brian Allen were both non-participants to start the week. Miller is still dealing with an ankle injury, while Allen hurt his elbow on Sunday night against the Titans. Sean McVay is optimistic about Miller being able to play against the 49ers, but Allen’s status is up in the air.

Buddy Howell was also limited with an ankle injury, and both Andrew Whitworth and Terrell Lewis got a veteran rest day.

We’ll get a better feel for Miller and Allen’s availability for Week 10 as the week progresses, but hopefully both will be on the field against the 49ers on Monday night.

