Rams injury report: Tyler Higbee, Allen Robinson banged up ahead of Week 12

The Los Angeles Rams’ injury report for Week 12 has a few new names listed on it following their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Tyler Higbee and Allen Robinson both popped up on the report Wednesday as the Rams begin their prep for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Higbee has some knee swelling, Sean McVay said, while Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury. Brian Allen, who missed Week 11, remains sidelined by a thumb issue. Ty Nsekhe was held out of practice but McVay said there’s a chance he could still play Sunday.

Matt Skura was limited by a knee injury, joining the ever-growing list of offensive linemen who aren’t 100% healthy. A’Shawn Robinson tore his meniscus against the Saints and will be out for the year, so his inclusion on the report is merely a formality. He’ll go on injured reserve.

Matthew Stafford has already been ruled out by a neck issue and he’s also in the concussion protocol. His backup, John Wolford, still has a neck injury of his own that limited him Wednesday.

The Chiefs don’t have nearly as many injury concerns, only listing two non-participants – Kadarius Toney and Joe Thuney – and one player who was limited (Juan Thornhill).

