Rams injury report: Troubling start to Week 5 for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams have been absolutely ravaged by injuries, whether it’s on the offensive line or in the secondary – and pretty much everywhere in between. The outlook for Week 5 isn’t great, either.

The Rams released their first injury report of the week and seven players were listed. The team did not practice on Wednesday, so it’s an estimation by the coaching staff, but there are still some concerns heading into this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

Brian Allen and Cobie Durant remain non-participants, and they were joined by Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton. Both Fuller and Shelton will miss multiple weeks.

David Edwards, David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp were all limited, which is a somewhat promising sign that perhaps they could play against the Cowboys on Sunday.

On Dallas’ side, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Dak Prescott were non-participants. Prescott is not expected to play, so the Rams will get Cooper Rush at quarterback. Below is the full injury report from Wednesday.

